Assembly Secretariat resumes work at Srinagar

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Speaker takes stock of arrangements made for smooth functioning

Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh, today took stock of arrangements put in place for smooth functioning of Assembly Secretariat on the occasion of re-opening of the offices in summer capital here.

During the visit, the Speaker inspected various sections of the Assembly Secretariat including, Accounts Section, IT Branch, Legislation, Reporting, Translation, Establishment, Question and Ward & Watch wing etc.

The Speaker interacted with the heads and staff of the different sections during the inspections and enquired about the arrangements made for smooth function of the Assembly Secretariat. He also stressed upon them to ensure the pending work of the different sections be cleared as early as possible.

Secretary Legislative Assembly, Achal Sethi, Additional Secretary, Assembly Manzoor Ahmed Baba, and senior officers of Assembly Secretariat also accompanied the Speaker.

Earlier, the Secretary Assembly Secretariat, senior officers and concerned officials accorded a warm welcome to the Speaker on his arrival to the Assembly Secretariat here.