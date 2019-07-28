Assembly polls in Nov-Dec: Raina

July 28, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘ECI to announce dates after Aug 15’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Ravinder Raina Saturday said the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to take place at the end of this year and Election Commission of India (ECI) would announce poll dates after August 15.

Talking to reporters after welcoming new members into the party fold, Raina claimed that BJP would sweep the upcoming polls in the state with thumping majority.

He also ruled out joining hands with political rivals in case of hung assembly.

“BJP is firming its roots in Kashmir. And we will not require any alliance,” he said.

Raina said Assembly polls are likely to take place in November-December and ECI would announce the poll dates after August 15.

He said BJP has set a target to recruit 2 lakh members in its ongoing membership drive in the valley.

The party, he said, has already reached to halfway mark and may even go beyond the set target.