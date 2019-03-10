Assembly polls in JK not to be held along with LS polls: EC

March 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Assembly elections will not be held in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha elections due to security reasons, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said Sunday, triggering criticism from the National Conference and People's Democratic Party.

The state has been under Governor's rule after the alliance between the BJP and People's Democratic Party fell apart in June last year.

Arora said considering constraint of availability of central forces, other logistics and recent incidents of violence, the EC has decided to hold only Lok Sabha polls in J-K.

However, the EC's decision was criticised by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, saying assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are not being held on time for the first time since 1996.

In a series of tweets, he also wondered what happened to Home Minister Rajnath Singh's assurance to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as to an all party meeting recently that all forces would be made available for simultaneous polls in the state.

"First time since 1996 Assembly elections in J&K are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising PM Modi for his strong leadership," he tweeted.

"In 2014 we had Lok Sabha elections on time & assembly elections on schedule even after the most devastating floods. Shows how badly the BJP & earlier the BJP-PDP mishandled J&K," Abdullah added.

In another tweet, he said, "With the amount of international attention elections in J&K attract, I never thought PM Modi would be willing to confess his failure on a global stage but we all make mistakes and that was mine."



PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti too slammed the EC's decision to not hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir along with Lok Sabha polls.

"Decision to hold only Parliamentary elections in J&K confirms sinister designs of GoI. Not letting people elect a government is antithetical to the very idea of democracy. Also a tactic of buying time to disempower people by pushing an agenda that suits their ulterior motives," Mufti tweeted.

Abdullah also trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his handling of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Balakote & Uri are not symbols of PM Modi's handling of national security, J&K is and look at the mess he has made there. The abject surrender to anti-India forces is a crying shame," he tweeted.

Arora last week had visited Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the state's poll readiness.