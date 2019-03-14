Assembly elections likely to be held before Amarnath Yatra: Report

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five days after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that Lok Sabha and J&K assembly elections will not be held simultaneously, there are reports stating the state assembly elections will likely be held ahead of Amarnath Yatra that commences on July 1.

"The general consensus is that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections can be held with adequate security deployments before this year's Amarnath Yatra which begins on July 1," sources has told a news agency.

It has also been revealed that three observers appointed by the Election Commission (EC) are arriving here today after reconsidering the earlier decision.

National Conference on Thursday refused to meet the EC team.