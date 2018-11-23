Assembly dissolved in haste

Muneer Ahmad Magry
The 21st November has added value to its stake in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. The day witnessed amalgamation of political chaos, hectic parleys, hypothetical objectivity and the best part was the fun which Raj Bhawan persuaded at the climax.
This day adage the archest rivals of Jammu and Kashmir political spectrum coming in tandem to form a civil government in the state, but at the dawn it was forceful and un-democratic power strings which took the lead over the all day political happenings.
After the Jammu and Kashmir's ruling coalition collapsed in June, as the BJP yanked support from the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's of People's Democratic Party (PDP) citing the reasons of un-tenability but during this surprised breakup in June it was presumed by political analysts that the signs of the break-up became fully visible in March when the PDP's contact person with the BJP, finance minister HaseebDraboo, was sacked from the J&K cabinet for referring to Kashmir as a ‘social issue’.
The sacking of Draboo was an indication of gross ideological mismatch between the two parties. When the PDP decided the remove the man who dealt with the BJP on its behalf, it was a clear enough signal that PDP won't want to deal with the BJP for long and this sudden move left the state under Governor's rule for the fourth time since 2008 and eight time since 1977. Governor Vohra in the evening forwarded his report to the President for imposition of President's rule.
Since then the state of Jammu and Kashmir is under governor rule. The mainstream political parties of JK specifically JK National Conference and Congress party were pressing hard for the dissolution of state assembly, but no heed was paid from Raj Bhawan.
The political whirling started soon after this break up and some PDP rebels MLAs came in public with allegations of ignoring them during the party was in power, since then it was presumed that a new government formation may take place in the state with BJP, these rebels and Sajad Lone of Peoples conference was presumed to be contender of CMship, but this affiliation looked distant as the numbers JK state assembly needs for majority is 45 MLAs, which this front could not make up.
After this whole hippodrome the ULB polls were forcefully conducted where regional mainstream folds JKNC, PDP stayed away citing the reasons of protecting the special status and states demography.
The BJP in consortium with PC went all out for polls and to some extent they succeeded with or without peoples participation and now hold power of handful of towns in Kashmir and mayor of Srinagar.
This led peoples conference of dreaming big and a wave erupted inside the valley of third front. It was added with more boost after PDP lone MP and senor most leader MuzzafarBaigahib announce that he is interesting in joining Peoples conference which was well taken and PC and retaliated by Sajad Lone as uncle.
This all created a serious fuss in political analogy of Jammu and Kashmir and the serious efforts of government formation got ignition and the three parties PDP and Congress decided to form a government with JKNC supporting from outside, the reasons cited by PDP leadership behind this move was that they wanted to safeguard the special identity of the state and keep right wing forces incursions into valley aloof.
The top leadership of these three political folds had been talking regarding this consortium and government formation since weeks as asserted by GhNabi Azad Sahib and it was also interested to notice that AltafBuhkari senor leader and former minster was tipped to be the CM.
The political drama began unfolding in the Valley at about 3:30pm in the afternoon when senior PDP legislator AltafBukhari announced the formation of an alliance of his party with the NC and Congress.
As this buzz kept news channels and journalists roaring the news reports were that 21st being the government holiday saw Union Home Secretary attending full time/regular office hours and it was presumed to be a smelling rat and also governor was housed at Raj Bhawan Jammu.
As the days went into wee hours and news of government formation looked confirmed, Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form the government with the support of Congress and NC with in few minutes a surprise came out as People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone also sent a letter to the Governor staking claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of 25-member BJP and other 18 MLAs.
Mufti, whose party has 29 MLAs, wrote to Governor S P Malik claiming the support of 15 MLAs of NC, 12 of Congress in the 87-member assembly. The ironic out of all these day long happenings was the out of order fax machine in Raj Bhawan and SajadLone’s letter of government formation send by watsapp to JeevanLal, this comic left whole valley into guffaw and social media was flooded by liners.
The serious outcome of this whole day long drama are if Sajad Lone had the numbers as he claimed what was he waiting for till yesterday and the sudden and un-constitutional move of assembly dissolution.
Thus assembly has lost its sanctity and also the top state leaders of BJP claiming that all these regional parties as terror outfits and the most bizarre statement by ex-deputy CM regarding the same that a meeting was held in Dubai to form this association in Kashmir.
These assertions are nothing but mere a frustration on BJPs part. The governor should have at least given the chance to both to prove majority in the house, but he choose the other way, some political commentators claimed this move as pressure from Delhi.
The regional parties can in retaliation approach to supreme court but they see to be dis interested which sums up the polls will held in a very near future, and it seems to be most suited to these regional parties.
At last but not the least this whole drama sums up as BJP undermined institutions for political gains, the practice of planting proxies got exposed and a clear message from Delhi that no government will be formed in the valley without Delhi’s approval.
