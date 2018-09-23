Assault on Kashmiri student in Mohali

Police files FIR; college orders internal inquiry
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 22:
Punjab police has filed a case in connection with the assault of a Kashmiri student inside a college in Mohali Friday night.
Scores of Kashmiri students today staged protest in Mohali alleging that their colleague was assaulted by unknown persons inside the Adesh Institute of Technology and Management, Mohalli last night.
Amid heavy rains, Kashmir students staged the protest and blocked Chandigarh-Ludhiana highway. They were demanding action against the attackers.
The protesting students said that Masroor Ahmed, a resident of Adigam Kokarnag area of Anantnag district, was attacked by some unknown persons with a sharp-edged weapon last night.
“In the incident, Masroor suffered multiple injuries in his leg and chest,” they said.
Masroor, a 1st Semester student of BBA, had got admission in the college last week and had come out from the hostel to fetch drinking water when he was attacked.
Registrar, Adesh Institute of Technology and Management, M B Singh said the college has launched a probe and police has also registered FIR into the incident.
“A departmental inquiry has been initiated and an HOD has been appointed as inquiry officer. He has been asked to investigate the case and furnish the report to chairman within three days,” he said.
Singh said the student is undergoing treatment at Sarsvati hospital. “An MRI was conducted and the report is OK”.
Incharge Officer Police Station Sadder Kharar, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Bal Raj said the student was assaulted by some unknown persons last night and has been hospitalise”.
He said the condition of the student is stated to be stable.
"A case under FIR number 140/2018 under section 323, 324 IPC has been registered in police station Sadder Kharar in Mohali and further investigations were taken up," the officer said.
“We are utilizing our all resources to identify the persons responsible for assaulting the student,” he said adding strict action would be taken against the assailants. (GNS)