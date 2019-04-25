Aspiring medical officers 'above benchmark' seek relaxation in final list

April 25, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The medical officer aspirants who had passed their written examination and are crossing the newly prescribed benchmark set by Public Service Commission (PSC) Wednesday appealed the health department to give them a chance in pending waiting list.

The aspirants, who claim to be 500, have sent a representation to the Principle Secretary to Government Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department for filling the vacant posts under SRO 202.

“Recently minimum benchmark was changed from 55-50 in Open Merit (OM) category and from 45-40 in the reserved category which will allow the Government to fill vacancies under reserved category quota for the medical officer posts,” a delegation of aspirants told The Rising Kashmir.

There are still a large number of vacant posts under the OM category as a lot of doctors have not yet joined their places of postings despite multiple warnings from the government.

“There are 500 candidates who have crossed the required benchmark of 50% marks for selection and are willing to serve at peripheries if given a chance,” they said.

The medical officer aspirants stated that many candidates have either crossed the age bar of 40 years or are at the verge of crossing it in near future.

They said they had approached PSC where they were informed that their board is subservient to Govt and can’t recommend any change without health department.

They demand relaxation for candidates from OM category saying that deserving candidates and those willing to serve in the peripheral health institutes are given a chance.

“In doing so the government will save the future of lot of deserving and dedicated doctors who can be an asset to the states health department in the long run,” they stated.

Last year, the state government decided not to allow appointees to continue their studies (postgraduates) in the medical colleges as they had been blocking posts at peripheries.

Principal Secretary to the Government, H&ME Department, Atal Dulloo said they were working to finalize waiting list of candidates after cancellation of nearly 550 recently recruited doctors.

“We are doing it on priority. We will be issuing the orders in this regard shortly. After that, we are planning to refer the vacant posts to the PSC again in the month of May,” he said.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chairman PSC, Latief-U-Zaman Deva said they have sent the details to the health and medical education department. “We have sent the requisite details of the candidates to H&ME on Tuesday evening,” he said.

The health department had completed the recruitment of medical officers in a record time of three months and announced appointment of 921 selected candidates on January 14.

An official in the department said it issued cancellation orders to 528 who had not joined their places of postings. The department has also warned nearly a hundred medical officers.

The department is facing a huge problem as doctors are leaving for the Middle East and West after completing their studies at government expense in medical colleges in the state.

Although the health authorities in its policy draft had proposed a bill to prevent the brain drain of doctors but the authorities at the helm are not serious to pass the same.

As per the recent Economic Survey report, the doctor-patient ratio in J&K is 1:1,658 as against the recommended norm of 1:1,000 by the World Health Organization (WHO).