Aspirants miss NET as testing agency ‘changes’ venues division-wise

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 18:
Scores of National Eligibility Entrance (NET) test aspirants Tuesday alleged that they could not appear in the entrance test as the examination conducting agency had changed their preferred venues from one division to another.
The distressed aspirants said that the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) has put them in dilemma by changing their preferred examination venues from Srinagar to outside or vice-versa.
One of the aspirants, Mudasir Ahmad said, “My first preference of examination centre was Srinagar but the NTA authorities changed my venue to Jammu where I couldn’t reach on time.”
He said there are dozens of such aspirants who faced the same issue and couldn’t reach their venues on time.
Similarly, two female aspirants of Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu division were not allowed to appear in the examination and were forced to travel over 100 kilometres to reach their examination centre in Srinagar despite opting for exam centres in Jammu division.
They said, “The entrance test started at 9:30 am and we reached our examination centres a few minutes before but the authorities there did not allow us to appear in the entrance test.”
The aggrieved female aspirants said that when we asked the authorities the reasons for not allowing us to appear in the test they said, “Reporting time to reach the examination venue is 7:30 am and the gate closure time was 09.00 am.”
Another aspirant said that missing the entrance test is a failure of authorities who changed the mode of examination from offline to online.
The 2018 NET exams commenced on Tuesday and will conclude on December 22, 2018.
NTA was established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.
NTA officials could not be contacted despite repeated attempts from the Rising Kashmir.