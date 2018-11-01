Aspirants demand relaxation in age limit and marks percentage

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 31:
Hundreds of job aspirants Wednesday appealed Jammu Kashmir Bank authorities to take care of certain things before conducting examinations for the recruitment of posts of Probationary Officers and Banking Associates.
The job aspirants who staged a peaceful protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar demanded that Jammu Kashmir Bank give age relaxation and also should decrease the marks percentage criteria for those aspirants who have failed to secure more than 60% marks at graduation level.
Jammu Kashmir Bank recently issued an advertisement inviting applications from job aspirants for the posts of 250 Probationary Officers and 1250 Banking Associates. The last date for submission of forms for PO is November 06 and for Banking Associate is November 10. The Bank has laid some harsh conditions with reference to age, marks, and disability. There is no relaxation for disabled job aspirants.
“We were greatly disappointed and our dreams have been shattered when we find ourselves not eligible as per the new eligibility criteria of JK Bank. The requirement of 60 percent marks for the post of probationary officer and 55 percent marks for the post of banking associate at graduation/post graduation level is too high for many of us. Many of us are those who only work hard for competitive exams rather than giving preference to the academic career,” aspirants said.
They said it should have been in the interest of aspirants if JK Bank authorities would have kept the tumultuous situation of Kashmir Valley into view. “Students find it very hard to concentrate on studies in Kashmir in wake of turbulent situation. JK Bank, being our own institution should also take care of us and we appeal Chairman JK Bank to allow us to appear in the examination,” they said adding that it is for the first time that such harsh conditions were laid by the Bank for the aspirants.
“The candidates who are ineligible as per the new recruitment rules request authorities to reconsider the decision regarding the new eligibility criteria and give us also the opportunity to serve the bank and chase our dreams too. We will be highly obliged if the age bar and percentage requirement is relaxed,” the aspirants said. (CNS)