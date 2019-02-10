Aspirants count discrepancies in H&ME’s advertised posts, seek amends

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 09:
Job aspirants having a higher qualification on Saturday alleged discrepancies in the recently advertised posts in Health and Medical Education (HME) by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).
The aspirants said that the candidates having less qualification have been considered eligible to apply for various posts while as the aspirants having higher qualification are ineligible for the different posts.
One of the aspirants from south Kashmir said that the JKSSB has advertised the post of a Dietician and has prescribed qualification of Bachelors in Science (B.sc) dietetics/Nutrition.
“However the aspirants having masters’ degree in dietetics and food management are not eligible,” she said.
The aspirant said that she had completed her bachelor’s degree in B.Tech food technology, “This is injustice and JKSSB needs to amend the notification so that the candidates having higher education be given first preference to apply for the post of Dietician.”
Similarly, the aspirants who have applied for the post of Manager (Hostel) in HME have allegedly set ineligible to appear for.
Another aspirant who wished not named said, “For the Manager (Hostel) Post JKSSB has set a qualification of Graduation with a diploma in Hotel Management.
“Aspirants who have qualification of three year diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology have been considered ineligible for the post. This is an injustice and must be sorted out before the last date in applying for the posts,” he said.
Pertinently, the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) however has said that the three year diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology conducted earlier by the various state board of technical education/National council of hotel management, New Delhi has since been upgraded to 3-year-bachelors course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration from the year 2003.
Another aspirants, Mohmmad Irfan who aspires to apply for the post of Junior Photographer in the HME department said that JKSSB has prescribed a qualification of 10 2 or above with one year Diploma in Photography.
“The aspirants having a qualification of masters’ degree in the photography or masters in Journalism have been set ineligible for the post and this type of injustice can’t be tolerated,” he said.
“JKSSB has advertised photographer posts and the eligibility criterion is BSc with a diploma in photography. We have done masters in mass communication and we are not eligible for the post," said Irfan.
Principal Secretary HME, Atal Dulloo said that he will look into the matter.
“I will look into the matter and will inform you accordingly,” he said.
PRO JKSSB, Suhail Malik said, “Qualification for the posts has been prescribed by the HME department. We only have advertised the posts.”
He appealed the aspirants to file their complaints online on the JKSSB grievance portal.