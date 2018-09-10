Aspirants appeal CUK chancellor

Srinagar, Sep 9:
Aspirants for the post of medical officers in Central University Kashmir have appealed chancellor to direct the university authorities to fill the vacant posts immediately.
According to aspirants, the varsity advertised the post of medical officers in 2014 and till date those have been re-advertised twice but not filled for reasons known to CUK higher ups.
“We appeal chancellor CUK to intervene and direct the varsity authorities to start the process of recruitment and fill the posts,” said members of the delegation.