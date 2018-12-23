Aspirants allege mass copying, demand re-examination

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 22:
Seeking re-examination of for fireman driver posts in Fire and Emergency Services Department, aspirants on Saturday staged a protest at Press Enclave, Srinagar alleging mass copying in exams.
The protesters were shouting slogans against the department and demanding strict action against the culprits involved in the alleged scam.
Showkat Ahmad Najar, the aspirant who had applied for the post of driver, told Rising Kashmir that there was no restriction in recent exams of the department and due to that there was mass copying in exams.
The department held exams on December 16 but there was mass copying during examinations and photos of that are also viral on social media, Najar said.
He said, “It is injustice with those candidates who have worked hard for these posts they are discouraged by these acts.”
Another aspirant, Mohammad Younis Bhat said around seven thousand candidates had applied for these posts. It is a big issue and probe should be ordered in “the scam”, he said.
The protestors appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Director Fire and Emergency Services department to look into their matter so that justice would be delivered to the disgruntled aspirants.