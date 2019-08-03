Asking yatris, tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled economy: KCCI

August 03, 2019 15:58:00 | Mansoor Peer

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Saturday said that the government advisory in which it asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled the state's economy.



Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, president, KCCI Sheikh Ashiq said the advsiory has nullified the efforts of the state government to promote tourism.



“It has broken the back of the tourism sector and has caused irreversible damage to the economy of the state,” he said.



He said that the move has also triggered a migration of the workforce engaged in business activities, developmental and infrastructural projects in the state.



The chamber demanded proper assessment of business losses and protection against future losses.