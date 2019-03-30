Asking for resolution of Kashmir issue no crime: Mirwaiz

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, and chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday addressed gathering at Jamia Masjid—asking for resolution of “Kashmir issue is neither terror nor crime.”

“Government of India should not criminalize our political aspirations which are rooted in history and principle of justice,” he said, adding “Hurriyat has always taken a realistic and principled stand and advocated dialogue among stakeholders as a means to finding an acceptable solution for all parties involved in the dispute and for friendship between India and Pakistan.”

He said that his late father AAC founder Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Farooq was a great advocate of good relationship between India and Pakistan and peace for the region.

“In fact, it was he who for the first time put forth the proposal for tripartite dialogue among the three stakeholders at the historic Gol Bagh rally in 1975,” he said.

Mirwaiz said when we welcomed and participated in the talks with New Delhi and Islamabad we demonstrated our eagerness and faith in it as a means for resolution of the issue understanding fully well that people of Kashmir are the most affected party in issue.

“We have and will continue to advocate and push for dialogue as it is the way forward as Kashmiri’s are most at receiving end of the lingering dispute and almost every day are getting killed in one form or other,” he said.

Giving details of Program in connection with Mehraj-e-Alam(SAW) Mirwaiz said that in keeping with tradition he will delivering sermon on significance of Mehraj Ul Alam (SAW) at Aali Masjid on 3rd April from Magrib onwards and a Majlis-e-Tauba Istegfar will be held at Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Friday 5th of April.