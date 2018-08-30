Ask Modi to ‘end drama’ on Article 35-A: Rasheed to Mehbooba, Omar

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 29:
Awami Itehad Party (AIP) chief and MLA Langate Engineer Rashid on Wednesday appealed the former chief ministers Mehbboba Mufi and Omar Abdullah to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ask him to “end drama on Article 35 A of the constitution”.
Addressing a press conference here, Rasheed said that if the former ministers of both NC and PDP will ask the prime minister to stop tinkering the Article 35A, the Prime Minister including the parliament will stop dragging the much-hyped issue.
He accused the ministers of not putting in any efforts to approach the Prime Minister.
“It seems they are deliberately doing it. Otherwise, their meeting would definitely prove beneficial.”
He said that he tried already tried to approach former chief ministers regarding the Article 35-A but he was refused a meeting.
“I tried to approach Omar Abdullah but at the 11th hour, he declined. Mehbooba ji does not want to meet at all. This proves they are ignorant about the issue.”
Rasheed said that touching Artile 35-A was like playing with the fire.
“Mainstream politicians are deliberately doing it for the mainstream people. They have unnecessarily dragged this issue.”
He appealed New Delhi to stop playing with the sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir State’s people. “ Time and again petitions are being filed, Kashmiri people are smart enough to understand the politics behind the Article 35-A issue. This issue should end.”
Rasheed said government of India has united the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh by raising the issue of Article 35-A and Article 370. “ People are united and will fight back.”
He appealed the people of Jammu and Ladakh provinces to support two-day strike call on August 30 and 31.
He said, if New Delhi doesn’t stop blackmailing in the name of 35-A, mainstream parties should say no to the upcoming Panchayat and Municipal polls.