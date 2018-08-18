Ask agencies, non-state subjects to evacuate state land: Rasheed to Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsHandwara Aug, 17:
Raising serious questions over the intentions and motives behind state government’s drive to remove encroachments and other sorts of illegal occupations from state land, AIP President Er Rasheed Friday said that what is the fun of evacuating state land if thousands of non-state subject families are being treated like VVIP guests.
In a statement, Er Rasheed said: “Nobody is against removing illegal occupations and encroachments from state land but keeping criminal silence on state land being occupied by large number of non-state subject families in every nook and corner of state is a matter of grave concern and unacceptable. If government has been forcibly removing encroachments raised by the locals in various localities, how come are these uninvited non-state subjects allowed to occupy state land from Lakhanpur to Karnah. Government must first evacuate thousands of non-state subject families who have occupied and constructed houses on prime state land in various parts of Jammu City. It is painful that governor administration is trying to show its authority and is using civil and police administration to evacuate the state land but nobody touches the non-state subjects occupying prime places in Jammu & Kashmir provinces.”
He said one has a reason to conclude that government is evacuating state land only to allow non-state subjects to come and occupy it.
“There are various instances where these non-locals have behaved like criminals and even a lady in south Kashmir dared locals to evacuate her. She even broke window glasses. The state machinery is harassing inhabitants at various places who have been residing in state land since decades and even orchards, popular trees and other properties are being ruthlessly destroyed,” Er Rasheed said and questioned police and civil administration that how come are these non-locals allowed to roam freely in any part of state and why there is nobody maintaining the proper record and purpose of their stay.
Rasheed asked civil administration to prove its sincerity and ask first army, BSF, CRPF and other security agencies besides thousands of non-local families “to evacuate the state land occupied illegally and then bulldoze the rights and self respect of state subjects”.