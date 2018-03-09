Asiya hospitalized, Malik undergoes medical check-up

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 8:
The Dukhtaran-e-Millat chairperson Syeda Asiya Andrabi was on Thursday hospitalised while JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik also went under medical check-up at Khyber hospital.
Andrabi's personal secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda said DeM chairperson suffered an asthma attack today and was also running a high fever.
"We admitted her in Safa Marwah hospital near her residence in Soura. She is undergoing treatment in the hospital," she said.
Fehmeeda said Asiya’s health has deteriorated since she was lodged in Jammu jail against the doctors' advice and denied medicare in the jail.
She appealed people to hold special prayers for speedy recovery of Asiya.
Meanwhile, JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was brought to Khyber hospital for a medical check-up from Central Jail Srinagar, a JKLF spokesman said.
After undergoing the check-up, Malik was shifted back to central jail, Srinagar.
JKLF chief was arrested on March 5 while leading a protest rally against civilian killings in Shopian.
