Asiya, Fehmeeda released

Srinagar

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chairperson Asiya Andrabi and her secretary Sofi Fehmeeda were released from jail on Monday, said a spokesperson of the outfit. She said that Andrabi and Sofi were released on bail from Central Jail Srinagar. Both the leaders were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in May this year and subsequently shifted to Amphalla jail in Jammu.
The High Court quashed the PSA order against them on August 31, after which they were shifted from Amphalla Jail to Central Jail Srinagar.

 

