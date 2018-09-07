‘Asiya denied necessary facilities at Tihar’

Appeals Red Cross, other bodies to take note
Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged denial of basic facilities to the party chairperson, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi, inside the Tihar jail.
In a statement, DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said that the family members, after meeting Andrabi inside the jail, said that she was being denied every basic facility inside the jail due to which her health has deteriorated to a critical level in the custody. “The family members said that while it is difficult for Baaji Sahiba to be without a pillow as she is suffering from Cervical Spondylosis, the jail authorities have not even provided her the matting which has led to serious pain to her joints and other body parts,” she added.
She further accused that Asiya is being provided “unhygienic food” in the jail that has led to “serious deterioration of her health”. Party spokesperson condemned, what she termed as, “the oppressive tactics” and appealed the Red Cross to take a serious cognizance of the matter.
Rifat said that Andrabi has been struggling for the right of Kashmiris and for the freedom of her nation.
“International Red Cross has this obligation to take a serious note of this situation, so that Andarbi Sahiba along with numerous Kashmiri prisoners can get better treatment inside the Indian jails,” she added.
She said that Andarbi Sahiba is not a criminal. “She is a political prisoner and leader of masses who are struggling for their right to self-determination and such a treatment being meted out to her is highly condemnable and cannot be tolerated,” she added.
Rifat also appealed other International Human Rights Organisations to take serious note of the issue and pressurize the Indian authorities so that the medication and other facilities are provided to the prisoners.