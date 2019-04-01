Asia’s largest tulip garden thrown open for visitors

April 01, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Heavy rush of local, non-local tourists witnessed on day 1

Hundreds of local, non-local tourists Sunday thronged the Asia largest tulip garden here after it was open for visitors by the Department of Floriculture for the first time this season.

People were seen waiting in long queues for their turn to enter the famous garden and enjoy the beauty of blooming tulips inside.

Situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Mountains, Tulip Garden is spread over an area of 18 hectares and approximately 7 hectares are under Tulip cultivation.

Supervisor of the garden, Ghulam Rasool told The Rising Kashmir that only 20% of the tulips have bloomed yet and they are expecting a good footfall of tourists this season.

“We are working very hard to attract the tourists towards valley through different ways and government will try everything for its development,” he said adding that rest of the tulips would bloom in the coming days.

Rasool said rise in temperature in Kashmir resulted in early blossom, leading the garden to be opened for the public.

According to Rasool, tulips remain in bloom for 20-25 days up to ending April depending upon the temperature. He said the department plants tulip bulbs in a phased manner so that the flowers remain in the garden for a month or more.

Tulip garden flaunts more than 12 million tulips of 51 varieties and this year the department arranged special decoration lights to attract visitors.

Alok Misra, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh said the mainstream Indian media is not portraying Kashmir in a positive way.

“They create fear among majority of the people,” he said adding that media has to play a responsible role to bridge the gaps.

Another Floriculture official said they are expecting a good flow of tourists this year as they are getting a positive response from the people across India.

According to the official, in 2018 around 2 lakh people visited the garden and this year the department has made a water channel to attract the tourists.

Tulip Garden was adjudged as the second best tulip destination of the world in 2015 by World Tulip Summit Society (WTSS).

Surrounded by Chashma Shahi, Pari Mahal Garden and fort respectively, that garden also houses other flowers including Hyacinths, Daffodils, Narcissus, Muscaria, Iris, and Ranunculus.