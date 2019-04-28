Asia’s largest Tulip garden closed for public

April 28, 2019 | Agencies

Asia's largest tulip garden, which had about 12 lakh tulips of 51 varieties in its lap on the banks of world famous Dal Lake in the summer capital, Srinagar, was closed for public from Sunday after reaming open for about a month for visitors.



The Tulip garden in the backdrop of mighty Zabarwan range of mountains was thrown open for public, including tourists and locals, on March 31