Asia’s changing geopolitics

According to analysts and economic experts, India is emerging as a strong economy and is well on its way to become the second largest potential market after China in the world.
As per the report released this year in January by World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects India, after conceding its position as the fastest growing major economy to China for a year in 2017, is likely to reclaim the position in 2018 with growth expected to accelerate to 7.3 percent in the year.
Moreover, it is widely thought that for a long time, India had the status of a developing third world country. Analysts now believe that India is an ‘emerging economy’ which has the potential to offer enormous investment opportunities. Some analysts are of the opinion that the economy of India is currently the world’s third largest in terms of real GDP after the USA and China.
Consequently, various countries from the region and beyond are seeking to strengthen ties with India amid shifting geostrategic relationships within Asia. One of those countries is Iran, a Middle East country.
Iran strongly competes against Saudi Arabia and Turkey for leading the Middle East region. The region is in disarray and disturbance given the long standing complex civil war in Syria and a huge crisis in Yemen.
The Syrian civil war is the world’s bloodiest conflict since 2011. It may escalate into a regional war in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, the Shia majority nation Iran is a key adversary of Israel, the only nuclear power in the Middle East and backed by the US. On February 10, 2018, a military clash occurred between Iran and Israel because of both the nations' engagement in the Syrian war. The clash added a new dimension to the Syrian war: for the first time, Iran challenged Israel directly.
Isreal is India’s key ally in the Middle East. But India is not supporting Israel or Iran against each other. That is easily understandable. Geopolitics is not guided by a nation's likes and dislikes: it is guided by what is beneficial to a country. India sees interest in having good ties with both Iran and Israel. So prefers to stay neutral.
Pertinently, good relations between India and Iran, including Afghanistan, enable them to isolate Pakistan diplomatically. And in case of war in the region, India expects to use its influence with the Afghan and Iranian governments to block global supply routes to Pakistan.
One aspect of India-Iran good relations is that they share cultural and linguistic ties from thousands of years. Mughal structures are still in existence from Lahore to New Delhi. The world famous Taj Mahal (at Agra, India) built by Mughal Empire is a prime example.
And during his recent visit to India, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said: “We, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, believe that the people of Iran and India have had friendly relations with each other. We have had (close) cultural, economic and other relations with each other since the last many centuries.”
However during the four decade long Cold War, India was aligned with the former Soviet Union while Iran was aligned with the US. This hit the bilateral relations between the two nations.
When the 1979 revolution occurred in Iran, India-Iran relations soured because Iran supported Pakistan while India supported Iraq during the Iran–Iraq war in the 1980s. However, at the end of the Cold War in the 1990s, bilateral relations between India and Iran improved. That led to the signing of a defense cooperation agreement in 2002 between the two countries.
Meanwhile, despite the good ties, the two nations are not on the same page about the NATO presence in restive Afghanistan. While India supports the presence, Iran opposes it. But in spite of the differences, diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries have improved. India is a big importer of Iran's oil exports. And there are bilateral visits by top government functionaries as well.
What should not be forgotten is that the USA sees Iran as an adversary and India as a strategic ally. The US and India came closer in 2015, when they signed a 10-year defense agreement that opened the way for huge US military hardware sales to India. In return, India agreed to provide the US military access to its harbours, airfields and bases.
However, US relations with Iran over the last decade have deteriorated to an alarming level. In 2006, the US led an effort at the UN to impose international economic sanctions on Iran. The latter had refused to suspend its uranium enrichment programme.
After the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the European Union in 2016, Iran agreed to scale down its nuclear programme.
In reciprocity, the UN sanctions against Iran were finally eased and India began increasing its purchases of Iranian crude oil. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a bilateral meeting with President Hassan Rouhani in Iran in May 2016.
The summit was aimed at improving relations and some days back this month, Rouhani was in India to renew the ties.
Keeping in view the economic and security concerns, India may not join the US and its allies in imposing sanctions on Iran. India favours dialogue and negotiations in the case of Iran. This policy meets New Delhi’s geopolitical interests.
In such a situation, the mutual efforts by India and Iran to make Chabahar Port is of great significance. The port will give both the countries better access to landlocked Afghanistan, Central Asia and to Europe, bypassing the nearby port project of Gwadar by China and Pakistan.
Moreover, a fully developed Chabahar Port will connect South Asia with Central Asia, giving Iran an upper hand in the scenario and in the region. The situation can allow Iran to geopolitically enhance its sphere of influence in the region and beyond.
And with India projected to become even a bigger energy customer in near future, the port of Chabahar can enable Iran to get India into a long lasting arrangement. As a result, an interesting situation is emerging.
With neighbouring China increasing its footprint in Asia, Africa and Europe through its ambitious ' One Road One Belt' project and giving stiff resistance to US's global influence, it remains to be seen how relations shape up in South Asia and Middle East in near future.
