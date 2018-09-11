Asian Paints organises dealers’ tour to Kashmir

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Kashmir not only attracts leisure tourists or film makers but over the years big business houses have started organising tours for their employees to Valley.
Over 100 employees of the Asian Paints Limited concluded their Kashmir trip on Monday.
One of the senior employees at Asian Paints said that the event was organised for its dealers from Uttar Pradesh who enjoyed the holidays here to hilt.
“Earlier, we were apprehensive whether the employees would enjoy or not given how media portrays Kashmir. But they have enjoyed it completely. We are very proud to have come to this city and this indeed is heaven on Earth”.
Around 120 people of the multi-national company visited Dal Lake, Mughal gardens in Srinagar and also Gulmarg.
One of the employees said though there were apprehensions first but “we were also excited to visit Kashmir”.
“Kashmir trip was an exciting opportunity and we made it,” said Sanjeev Mittal, an Asian Paint dealer.
The trip was organised by Breeze Holidays with local travel partner Elizabeth Tours and Travels.
Showkat Pakhtoon of Elizabeth Tours said he has organised several corporate tours attracting high-end travellers to Kashmir.
“We have been receiving leisure tourists for many years but very few corporate houses are willing to organise tours for their employees to Kashmir. Over the years, we have been organising the corporate business tourists to promote MICE tourism which will attract us high-end tourists,” said Pakhtoon.
The company dealers also enjoyed shopping Kashmiri famous handicraft items.
