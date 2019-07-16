ASI killed in Doda road mishap

July 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A man was killed in a road accident when a vehicle he was travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on Bhrath road in Doda district on Tuesday.

Reports said that the vehicle bearing Registration number JK-06A 4758 (Alto) met with an accident near gas agency on Bharth road after it skidded off the road resulting into the death of one person identified as Niyaz Ahmad.

Niyaz an ASI in police department was a resident of Beoli in the district. (GNS)