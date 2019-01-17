About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ASI among three cops injured in Rajbagh grenade blast

Published at January 17, 2019 02:32 PM 0Comment(s)2511views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police and two traffic cop were injured in a grenade blast near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh area of Srinagar city on Thursday afternoon.

Reports said that suspected militants lobbed a grenade on police party near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh.

In the blast, three policemen including an ASI of police and two traffic policemen sustained splinter injuries and were evacuated to SMHS hospital for treatment.

The injured has been identified as Sanullah (ASI of police) and traffic policemen Haris and Mohd Iqbal.

SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray confirmed the incident. 

Soon after the attack, the forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the attackers. (GNS)

 

(Representional picture)

