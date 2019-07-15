Ashwani visits Baltal base camp

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) senior leader, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, Sunday visited Baltal base camp in Sonmarg and expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by authorities for the ongoing Amarnath yatra.

Chrungoo, who is also BJP state spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, met Yatra officials and workers at various facilities including Langar services for the pilgrims.

The 46-day annual Amarnath Yatra began from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes on 1 July and will conclude on 15 August.

The BJP leader lauded the efforts at providing hygienic foods to pilgrims and maintainance of sanitation.

He appreciated the authorities for making available the emergency facilities like ambulance service and mobile ATM van at the Baltal base camp for the convenience of yatris.

Chrungoo was accompanied by Party’s media in charge in Kashmir, Manzoor Bhat, to the camp.

The BJP leader also expressed satisfaction on the overall security arrangements put in place for yatris and helicopter service for them.

He spoke to the yatris, who had come from different states of India to pay obedience at the Amarnath cave, and sought feedback on the overall facilities available for them at the base camp.

Chrungoo said the yatris had no complaints with regard to any lack of arrangements or inconvenience during the yatra.

He held a brief deliberation with the camp director, Subhash Dogra and additional camp director Kartar Singh.

During the meeting Subhash Dogra informed Chrungoo that the yatra was going on smoothly and all arrangements were in place for the pilgrimage.

In the meeting, Subhash Dogra said the entry and exit of yatris was taking place at Neelgarh. However, there was a need to create separate exit system for the ease of yatris at Neelgarh helipad camp, he said.

Currently, six helicopters—three each from Himalayam service and Global Vectra—are ferrying yatris from the camp to the cave.

During the meeting Subhash said that at an average 1400- 1500 yatris use the helicopter service to visit the cave each day.

Earlier, Chrungoo expressed dismay over the unmacadamised 3.8 kilometre road stretch from Ya-juction to Baltal base camp and Y-junction to Runga.

He said that the authorities should ensure the macadamisation of the road stretch before the commencement of the Yatra to avoid pollution due to the dust in the ecologically fragile area.