About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ashwani visits Baltal base camp

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) senior leader, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, Sunday visited Baltal base camp in Sonmarg and expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by authorities for the ongoing Amarnath yatra.
Chrungoo, who is also BJP state spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, met Yatra officials and workers at various facilities including Langar services for the pilgrims.
The 46-day annual Amarnath Yatra began from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes on 1 July and will conclude on 15 August.
The BJP leader lauded the efforts at providing hygienic foods to pilgrims and maintainance of sanitation.
He appreciated the authorities for making available the emergency facilities like ambulance service and mobile ATM van at the Baltal base camp for the convenience of yatris.
Chrungoo was accompanied by Party’s media in charge in Kashmir, Manzoor Bhat, to the camp.
The BJP leader also expressed satisfaction on the overall security arrangements put in place for yatris and helicopter service for them.
He spoke to the yatris, who had come from different states of India to pay obedience at the Amarnath cave, and sought feedback on the overall facilities available for them at the base camp.
Chrungoo said the yatris had no complaints with regard to any lack of arrangements or inconvenience during the yatra.
He held a brief deliberation with the camp director, Subhash Dogra and additional camp director Kartar Singh.
During the meeting Subhash Dogra informed Chrungoo that the yatra was going on smoothly and all arrangements were in place for the pilgrimage.
In the meeting, Subhash Dogra said the entry and exit of yatris was taking place at Neelgarh. However, there was a need to create separate exit system for the ease of yatris at Neelgarh helipad camp, he said.
Currently, six helicopters—three each from Himalayam service and Global Vectra—are ferrying yatris from the camp to the cave.
During the meeting Subhash said that at an average 1400- 1500 yatris use the helicopter service to visit the cave each day.
Earlier, Chrungoo expressed dismay over the unmacadamised 3.8 kilometre road stretch from Ya-juction to Baltal base camp and Y-junction to Runga.
He said that the authorities should ensure the macadamisation of the road stretch before the commencement of the Yatra to avoid pollution due to the dust in the ecologically fragile area.

Latest News

Body recovered under suspicious circumstances in Shopian

Body recovered under suspicious circumstances in Shopian

Jul 14 | Agencies
Two injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Two injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Jul 14 | Shafat Hussain
Intl arbitration court imposes USD 5.97 bn penalty on Pak

Intl arbitration court imposes USD 5.97 bn penalty on Pak

Jul 14 | PTI
12 booked for assaulting Imam, forcing

12 booked for assaulting Imam, forcing' him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

Jul 14 | PTI
Pak, India agree on

Pak, India agree on '80 per cent and beyond' on Kartarpur draft agreem ...

Jul 14 | PTI
Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

Jul 14 | PTI/AFP
Significant drop in stone pelting incidents: Officials

Significant drop in stone pelting incidents: Officials

Jul 14 | PTI

'Cong free bharat' is just an excuse for disempowering other political ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
Reconciliation, not development packages will resolve Kashmir issue: P ...

Reconciliation, not development packages will resolve Kashmir issue: P ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
Kartarpur Corridor: Pak removes

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak removes 'controversial' members from Sikh comm ...

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Cong even cannot help themselves in Punjab: Omar on Sidhu’s resignatio ...

Cong even cannot help themselves in Punjab: Omar on Sidhu’s resignatio ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Life returns to normal in Srinagar

Life returns to normal in Srinagar's downtown area

Jul 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Flood situation worsens as new areas inundated in Assam

Flood situation worsens as new areas inundated in Assam

Jul 14 | RK Web News
Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan appointed fifth advisor to Govern ...

Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan appointed fifth advisor to Govern ...

Jul 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

Jul 14 | PTI/AP
Train service resumes in Kashmir

Train service resumes in Kashmir

Jul 14 | Agencies
India-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah today

India-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah today

Jul 14 | Agencies
Man arrested with weapons in Kathua

Man arrested with weapons in Kathua

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ashwani visits Baltal base camp

              

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) senior leader, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, Sunday visited Baltal base camp in Sonmarg and expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by authorities for the ongoing Amarnath yatra.
Chrungoo, who is also BJP state spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, met Yatra officials and workers at various facilities including Langar services for the pilgrims.
The 46-day annual Amarnath Yatra began from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes on 1 July and will conclude on 15 August.
The BJP leader lauded the efforts at providing hygienic foods to pilgrims and maintainance of sanitation.
He appreciated the authorities for making available the emergency facilities like ambulance service and mobile ATM van at the Baltal base camp for the convenience of yatris.
Chrungoo was accompanied by Party’s media in charge in Kashmir, Manzoor Bhat, to the camp.
The BJP leader also expressed satisfaction on the overall security arrangements put in place for yatris and helicopter service for them.
He spoke to the yatris, who had come from different states of India to pay obedience at the Amarnath cave, and sought feedback on the overall facilities available for them at the base camp.
Chrungoo said the yatris had no complaints with regard to any lack of arrangements or inconvenience during the yatra.
He held a brief deliberation with the camp director, Subhash Dogra and additional camp director Kartar Singh.
During the meeting Subhash Dogra informed Chrungoo that the yatra was going on smoothly and all arrangements were in place for the pilgrimage.
In the meeting, Subhash Dogra said the entry and exit of yatris was taking place at Neelgarh. However, there was a need to create separate exit system for the ease of yatris at Neelgarh helipad camp, he said.
Currently, six helicopters—three each from Himalayam service and Global Vectra—are ferrying yatris from the camp to the cave.
During the meeting Subhash said that at an average 1400- 1500 yatris use the helicopter service to visit the cave each day.
Earlier, Chrungoo expressed dismay over the unmacadamised 3.8 kilometre road stretch from Ya-juction to Baltal base camp and Y-junction to Runga.
He said that the authorities should ensure the macadamisation of the road stretch before the commencement of the Yatra to avoid pollution due to the dust in the ecologically fragile area.

News From Rising Kashmir

;