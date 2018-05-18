Ashraf reviews relocation status of Panthachowk, Athwajan stone quarries

Srinagar, May 17:
Minister for Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS & CA), Mohammad Ashraf Mir, today convened a meeting to review the status of the relocation of stone quarries of Panthachowk and Athwajan.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Director Geology and Mining Farooq Ahmad Khan and other concerned officials from PWD, Revenue and other allied-departments.
On the occasion, the Minister was briefed about the relocation plan of the stone quarries of Athwajan and Panthachowk as per the government guidelines.
The meeting was told that in South Srinagar two sites have been identified by the Revenue Department at Shaliguf with 9.55 hectares and Zewan Bala with 16.40 hectares from the State land for the rehabilitation of the affected after a ban was imposed on stone quarrying works at Athwajan and Pantha Chowk by the State Government.
The Minister directed the officials of Geology & Mining Department to ensure that the alternative identified sites allocated for mining conform to the relevant rules and are suitable for mining.
He directed the officials to expedite the process of relocation of quarries from these areas to the identified areas so that the affected don’t face further inconvenience in this regard.