Ashiq is new KCCI President

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Saturday elected Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad as its new president.
The KCCI’s 84th annual general meeting, which was held at SKICC today, was attended by about 300 members of the chamber.
As a part of the agenda for the AGM, results of the elections for executive committee were declared by Election Commission chairman Rauf Ahmad Punjabi and members Mubeen Shah and Abdul Hamid Punjabi.
The three member Election Commission was constituted for conducting the elections to 21-member executive committee of KCCI.
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmed was elected president.
It is for the second time that Ashiq would be chairman of the KCCI.
Nasir Hamid Khan was elected as Senior Vice President.
Dr. Abdul Majid Mir was elected as Junior Vice President, Farooq Amin Secretary General, Sheikh Gowher Ali Joint Secretary General and Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon as Treasurer.
The voting to elect new body was held on September 24 and 1082 votes were polled.
Meanwhile, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya congratulated the new body of KCCI.
HE urged the new body to work for unity for betterment of the industry.
“There is a need of unity and I hope the new body will work for it. We are in crises and the newly elected body must work for the betterment of the industry and trade,” he said.