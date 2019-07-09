Asham Adventure Club organizes trek to Mohand Marg

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asham Adventure Club Sunday organized one-day trek to Mohand Marg in which 11 trekkers participated.

The group started their journey at 6 am from Asham to Anderwan Ganderbal. After that, the group left towards Mohand Marg and reached at 12 noon.

Situated at the altitude of 3400 meters, Mohand Marg is known for its beauty. The meadow located on top of Koaihama range overlooking Sindh valley. The meadow gives a panoramic view of Pir Panjal range, Gadsar Range and Mount Kolahoi.

During the trip, the group was introduced to different techniques by the organizers. The party was given the historical significance of the spot.

Addressing the members, the team leader Peerzada Tajamul Mumtaz said the meadow was home to great Hungarian-born British explorer, and scholar Sir Aurel Stein.

"Stein came to Mohand Marg in 1895 where he started his accounts on Rajatarangini," he said.

Tajamul said in future also they are planning to conduct such trekking trips so that our local will get more exposure.

Another group leader Mohammad Omar said Stein had wished to get his burial in the Mohand-Marg but left the meadow in 1943 for his work and died in Kabul.

He said the group covered the 20 kilometers distance in 5 hours and trek grade was a little bit difficult for the young trekkers.

The camp was supervised by Mohammed Omer, Peerzada Tajamul Mumtaz, Mudasir Ashraf, Sajad Ahmad Mir and Showkat Ahmad Dar.