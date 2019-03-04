As Indo-Pak tension eases, tourist arrival to Kashmir picks up

Hotel Royal Batoo hosts single group of 70 travellers
Srinagar:
As the tension between India and Pakistan deescalated, the tourist arrivals to Kashmir have started to pick up.
Hotel Royal Batoo received a single group of 70 people from Maharashtra on February 26 who visited all major tourist resorts in Valley and checked today with beautiful memories.
“There were so many things going on in our mind whether to visit Kashmir or not. But we got assurances from our tour operator and we also contacted some locals here. After their assurances, we visited and now we are happy that we completed the Kashmir tour,” said Satisha – a group member.
She said Kashmir is very beautiful and everyone should visit this place.
“This is totally media propaganda about Kashmir when it is actually most peaceful. We liked the way services providers conduct themselves. They go way beyond to make the tourists happy,” she said.
The female members of the group were also gifted with Kashmiri shawls at the end of the tour as a token of love from Kashmir.