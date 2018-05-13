As Govt fails specially-abled, local orgs come with hope

Autism children showcase Art, skills
Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
With the State government failing to rehabilitate and work for specially-abled children, local organizations have come to the rescue for this section of the society.
White Globe, a local organization in association with Tehsil Legal Service Authority organized a one-day art competition with a theme ‘Artistic not Autistic’ to make people accept Autism and turn it into Autism.
More than 50 Autism children along with some 200 students across different schools participated in a one-day art competition to showcase their artistic skills.
Sibtain Qadri, a trustee of White Globe Organization said, “We work for autistic children and we want to create awareness among people that this section of the society should be accepted.”
Qadri said that Autistic children are more towards art as they don’t have the communicating skills as much so they are trying them to excel in the field of art.
“These children are more involved in art and we have decided to award the first three participants by providing the materials, teachers, art every month so they can convert their skills into a profession,” he said.
He stated that they are carrying these activities only for these children as they want them to pursue their careers into it.
White Globe organization has been working since January 2018 and has already held few competitions for the Autistic children with Autism theme.
About making these children compete with students from other schools, Qadri said that they wanted the students, parents getting aware of Autism.
“We went to the schools 15 days before and told them about the theme, today the students have turned in large numbers and thus they are aware of Autism that satisfies us,” he said.
He further asserted that people here don’t want to accept Autism as they believe God has created them as they are and rest they left to the Almighty but actually these children need a proper guidance.
“This section of the society must be integrated and we work with that motive. Autism children need proper guidance and care and we try to provide them the both that to some extent make us achieve our goal,” he asserted.
He also said that we should follow the steps of European countries as they integrate such children with perfection.
“Albert Einstein, Newton, Picasso, Mozart and many more are some autism patients who turned the tables and set a benchmark. So we need to think that and hopefully we will be able to produce such geniuses again,” he added.
Meanwhile, students across different schools are expressing joy over participating with the special kids as they feel it as an honor.
“It’s really a dream come true these kids are so special I want to contribute for them. Competition is not in my mind at first instance I have come here to be a part of them as they are really very special,” said Hibashia, one of the participants from Mallinson School.