AS Dulat for re-initiation of India-Pak dialogue

Press Trust of IndiaLondon
Former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Special Director and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat has expressed hope that dialogue would be re-initiated between India and Pakistan soon.
"We should talk and never stop talking. I remain optimistic on a solution in Kashmir," said Dulat, who pointed to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's four-point formula dating back to 2006 as a "good starting point".
Dulat has made the remarks at an event organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) around changing the narratives within the India-Pakistan bilateral context in London.
"If that agreement had been worked out between (Gen Pervez) Musharraf and Dr Manmohan Singh, my assessment is that we would have had at least 15 years of peace in Kashmir," he said.
Congress party spokesperson Manish Tewari explained that the aim of the London event was to explore the building blocks of a narrative which can correct perceptions that India and Pakistan have about each other.
"There is a feeling that confidence building measures and the creation of a positive narrative have to precede conflict resolution. It is a step by step process and every incremental step would then add up to a whole," he said.
Other speakers at the event, including Pakistan-based The News' daily Editor Aamir Ghauri, proposed exchange programmes for Indian and Pakistani journalists and a freer flow of people on both sides of the border to foster greater understanding.