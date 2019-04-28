As DNA matches, Bandipora militant's body exhumed, handed over to family after two months

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The body of a militant from Bandipora was exhumed Saturday evening, more than two months after his burial in Rajwar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Three militants were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Warpora area of Sopore on February 22 and all of them were buried on February 24.

An official of the administration said the permission for exhumation of the body was granted today after the DNA sample of a slain militant matched with those claiming to be his kin.

According to his family, he has been identified as Rameez Ahmad Mir of Bandipora.

“The body of Rameez, son of Ghulam Rasool of Qazipora Bandipora was exhumed today late afternoon from the graveyard of Wader Balla forests in Rajwar and handed over to his legal heirs,” the official said.

Family sources of slain Rameez also confirmed that the body had been exhumed and taken over by them.

“We have received the body and would bury it at the ancestral graveyard,” they said.

The exhumation of the body followed submission of an application by the family before the concerned District Magistrate Kupwara after they saw pictures of Rameez through social media and later at the concerned police station.

The family also provided DNA samples as part of the procedure for establishing the identity.

The authorities received the DNA report last evening and informed the family Saturday morning.

On February 22, the Army had claimed to have killed three unidentified militants in a gunfight at Warpora area of Sopore.

The slain militants were later buried at Wader Balla. GNS