AS College holds week-long Gandhi Jayanti celebrations

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

To mark the 151st Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, the NSS Unit of Amar Singh College organized week-long activities to celebrate the occasion from 26 September 2020 to 02 October 2020.



Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, the activities were conducted in virtual mode throughout the week to promote values of non-violence, harmony and brotherhood among students.



The activities specially focused on engaging students in academically oriented competitions like essay writing, slogan writing, recitals and drawing/painting based around the life of Mahatma Gandhi and social activities like making videos of local handicraft units or products to create awareness regarding the importance of indigenous establishments in self-realization and self-reliance.



Students from varied academic backgrounds of various institutions of higher education of the Valley participated in these events and contributed in marking Gandhi Jayanti - a day also observed as “the International Day of Non-Violence” across the globe.



Minsha Shakeel from A.S. College secured 1st Rank in the Essay Competition, Muneebullah Khan from A.S. College secured 1st Rank in the streaming of Videos/Audios on Local Products of Kashmir and Shaza Dilshad Kawoosa from NIT Srinagar secured first place in the Drawing/Painting/Sketching Competition.



Arshid Yaqoob from A.S. College was declared the winner of the Recitals (Audio/Video) competition and Viqar Ahmad from GDC Sumbal was the winner of the Slogan Writing Competition.

The results were declared by the Principal and the Senior Faculty of the College.



On the occasion, Principal, A S College, Professor Bashir A. Rather congratulated the winning as well as the other participating students for their motivating and inspiring essays, drawings, slogans, speeches and videos.



Emphasising the need for imbibing the universal values of “Ahimsa, Satya and AtmaNirbharta: Non-violence, Truth and Self Reliance” in today’s turbulent times, Professor Bashir A Rather called upon the student and teaching community to make a resolve towards instilling these values.



