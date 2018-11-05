As BOSE fails students, DSEK faces heat

Directorate sets up grievance helpline
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
In the aftermath of the complaints regarding heating and lighting arrangements in examination centers, Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Sunday sets up a helpline for the complaints concerning the ongoing school and board examinations.
Director, School Education, Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Itoo said that the helpline number 9419013675 is for all stakeholders associated with the ongoing examinations including students, parents and other parties as well. Itoo said that any complaint or grievances can be registered on the given number and the complainants are requested to drop a message if call cannot be answered adding, “We will ensure all complaints and grievances are redressed.”
He also said that the DSEK so far has got grievances of students who are seeking postponement of examinations scheduled on Monday citing the reasons of unscheduled power cuts from past two days and road connectivity issues caused by the snowfall.
Heating, lighting in examinations centers and postponing exams scheduled on Monday are the three main issues out of which we have sorted out heating and lighting issues and I don’t think we have left out any such school where these arrangements have made.
We have also contacted to the concerned Deputy Commissioner’s (DC’s) and have requested them to provide special transport facility for the aspirants appearing for the examinations.
As far as the postponing of examination is concerned, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has to take a call for that issue. Pertinently, 12th standard students on Friday faced inconvenience due to un-availability of electricity at the many examination centers set up at government schools and the students were forced either to write answers in darkroom or under the candle or solar lights.