About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

As 2018 nears its end, CAG report yet to be made public

Published at December 27, 2018 03:20 PM 0Comment(s)414views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Accountant General (AG) is yet to make the CAG's report for the year 2017-18 public, even as the year is nearing its end, a senior official said Thursday.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) was submitted to Governor Satya Pal Malik long ago and it was supposed to be tabled in the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly during January-March, the official said.

"The report has not been made public. We have submitted the report to Jammu and Kashmir governor," In-charge AG of J&K, Shourjo Chatterjee told PTI.

Citing past precedents, the AG said unless the report was tabled in the state assembly, it could not be made public.

As the state is under President's rule, the Governor has to table the report in Parliament before it can be made public, he added.

"It is up to the Governor to facilitate tabling of the report in Parliament and after that it can be made public or he can wait for the new legislature to get elected," the AG said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top