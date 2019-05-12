Aryans Institute of Nursing celebrates International Nurses Day

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aryans Institute of Nursing (AIN), Rajpura, Near Chandigarh celebrated International Nurses day under the theme ‘Nursing: The Balance of Mind, Body and Spirit’ at Aryans Campus.

Dr. Meghna Sharma, NEOSKIN and Laser Clinic, Rajpura; Vijayluxmi, Nursing Tutor, Govt. Nursing College, Patiala; Dr. S.J Singh, Anesthesiologist SMO, AP Jain Hospital, Rajpura; Satwinder Kaur, Nursing Superintendent, AP Jain hospital Rajpura were the special guests on the occasion. GNM and ANM students of Aryans Institute of Nursing participated in the various activities organized on the occasion.

Dr. Meghna Sharma & Mrs. Vijayluxmi emphasized the fact that the nurses have a great responsibility to improve the health of the population. Today nursing has evolved into a profession with a wealth of skills and professional knowledge. She added that nursing is a noble profession and the whole principle of healthcare profession stands on selfless service.

It is to be mentioned that International Nurses day is celebrated every year on 12th May to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is widely considered the founder of modern nursing. The function was celebrated a day before to mark the importance.