Aryans Group honours Kashmiri Singer Kawa

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura Near Chandigarh honoured Renowned Kashmiri Singer Ishfaq Kawa along with his Kashmiri band “Rooh” in a function organized by Aryans Group in Srinagar.

Ishfaq Kawa along with band “Rooh” has recently performed in Aryans 12th Cultural Extravaganza “Roshaan” held at Aryans Campus. Ishfaq Kawa not only mesmerized the students of Aryans but also motivated the JK Students for good academic results, extracurricular activities etc

While speaking on the occasion, Ishfaq Kawa thanked Aryans for giving a platform to perform in the campus having majority of JK Students which gives the reflection of the mini Kashmir.

Ishfaq Kawa further said that on the demand of Aryans Kashmiri students and Staff, soon the Rooh Band in association with Aryans Group would launch a new musical project to rejuvenate the JK Students with academics, sports, innovations, cultural activities etc.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while speaking said that earlier to this also on the demand of Aryans JK students, Kashmiri Mimicry artist Anwar Kasana has also enthralled Aryans students with his mimicry skills.