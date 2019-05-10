Aryans College of Law announces admissions

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aryans College of Law, Chandigarh has announced admissions in Law.

A college handout sand that it is organising free career counseling of the law aspirants.

It has launched toll free helpline number 1800-123-3633 where students can make their queries.

Three Courses including LL.B (3 Years), BA-LL.B (5 Years), B.Com (5 Years) are running presently.

These courses are approved by Bar Council of India, New Delhi & Affiliated from Punjabi University, Patiala.

The candidates should be Graduation/Post Graduation (in any stream) with minimum 45% marks and 40% in case of SC/ST are eligible for LL.B (3 years course)

The 10 2 pass outs (in any stream) with minimum 45% marks and 40% in case of SC/ST and physically handicapped can apply for for BA-LL.B or B.Com-LL.B Course.