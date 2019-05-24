Aryan students shine in Punjabi University results

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Students of B.Ed 3rd semester of Aryans College of Education, Rajpura brought laurels to the College by giving 100 per cent result in their final examination conducted by Punjabi University, Patiala.

Rubila Grover (Rajpura, Punjab) bagged 1st position by securing 83.66%, Ankita Sharma (Chandigarh) bagged 2nd position by securing 82.66% marks and Priyanka Babbar bagged 3rd position by securing 81.66% in the result declared by the Punjabi University.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the students and staff for putting their hard work and efforts and performing well.

Dr. Raman Rani Gupta, Principal, Aryans College of Education while congratulating the students said that Aryans has become the preferred destination for the students of tricity and peripheral area due its strong academics.