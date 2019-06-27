About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 27, 2019 | PTI

Arvind new IB chief, Samant to head RAW

 Senior IPS officers Arvind Kumar and Samant Kumar Goel were Wednesday appointed chiefs of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), respectively.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved their appointments for a fixed two-year tenure, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
Kumar will take the reins of the internal intelligence agency from Rajiv Jain on completion of his tenure on June 30.
Goel would take charge from Anil K Dhasmana on completion of his tenure Saturday.
Both Jain and Dhasmana, who were appointed for a two-year fixed tenure in 2016, were given six months extension in December last year.
Kumar, 59, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is at present the special director in the IB.
He has been working with the Intelligence Bureau since August 1991 and has also served in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.
Kumar, who is considered an expert on the Kashmir and Naxal issues, is the second most senior officer in the IB after Jain.
He is a recipient of the President Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
Goel will succeed Dhasmana at the India's external spy agency, RAW.
Goel, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, is at present the Special Secretary in the RAW.
He is said to be instrumental in planning the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir and surgical strikes in Uri.
On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army had claimed to have carried out surgical strikes on militant launch pads across the Line of Control as a response to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.
Goel possesses rich experience in intelligence and operations.
Goel, a recipient of the Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Meritorious Service, joined the RAW in March 2001.
His name had come in a CBI investigation while probing allegations and counter-allegations of corruption against each other by two of its former senior officers -- the then CBI director Alok Kumar Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana.
The CBI had booked Asthana on allegations of receiving a bribe from an accused, Manoj Prasad, probed by him in a case linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, former DIG of the CBI, M K Sinha, had said during interrogation of Prasad, who was arrested in the bribery case allegedly involving Asthana, the names of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Goel had cropped up.
"As per Manoj Prasad, Dineshwar Prasad, his father, retired as joint secretary, and has close acquaintance with Doval. This was one of the first things Prasad claimed on being brought to CBI HQ and expressed complete surprise and anger as to how CBI could pick him up despite his close links with Doval," Sinha had said, adding that Prasad claimed.

 

 

 

Latest News

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
35-yr-old man

35-yr-old man's body fished out of Chenab

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Let

Let's speak out strongly in favour of religious freedom: US Secretary ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Jun 26 | Agencies

'Mohalla' committees to tackle drug menace in Jammu

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

Jun 26 | Agencies
Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

Jun 26 | RK Web News
India

India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat endorsed by Asia Pacif ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors

25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors' n ...

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Jun 26 | Umar Raina
Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Clashes erupt in Tral town

Clashes erupt in Tral town

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 27, 2019 | PTI

Arvind new IB chief, Samant to head RAW

              

 Senior IPS officers Arvind Kumar and Samant Kumar Goel were Wednesday appointed chiefs of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), respectively.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved their appointments for a fixed two-year tenure, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
Kumar will take the reins of the internal intelligence agency from Rajiv Jain on completion of his tenure on June 30.
Goel would take charge from Anil K Dhasmana on completion of his tenure Saturday.
Both Jain and Dhasmana, who were appointed for a two-year fixed tenure in 2016, were given six months extension in December last year.
Kumar, 59, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is at present the special director in the IB.
He has been working with the Intelligence Bureau since August 1991 and has also served in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.
Kumar, who is considered an expert on the Kashmir and Naxal issues, is the second most senior officer in the IB after Jain.
He is a recipient of the President Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
Goel will succeed Dhasmana at the India's external spy agency, RAW.
Goel, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, is at present the Special Secretary in the RAW.
He is said to be instrumental in planning the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir and surgical strikes in Uri.
On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army had claimed to have carried out surgical strikes on militant launch pads across the Line of Control as a response to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.
Goel possesses rich experience in intelligence and operations.
Goel, a recipient of the Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Meritorious Service, joined the RAW in March 2001.
His name had come in a CBI investigation while probing allegations and counter-allegations of corruption against each other by two of its former senior officers -- the then CBI director Alok Kumar Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana.
The CBI had booked Asthana on allegations of receiving a bribe from an accused, Manoj Prasad, probed by him in a case linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, former DIG of the CBI, M K Sinha, had said during interrogation of Prasad, who was arrested in the bribery case allegedly involving Asthana, the names of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Goel had cropped up.
"As per Manoj Prasad, Dineshwar Prasad, his father, retired as joint secretary, and has close acquaintance with Doval. This was one of the first things Prasad claimed on being brought to CBI HQ and expressed complete surprise and anger as to how CBI could pick him up despite his close links with Doval," Sinha had said, adding that Prasad claimed.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;