Arun Mehta chairs 4th BoD meeting of JKIDFC

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reviews progress of implementation of infra projects

Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired the 4th Board of Directors’ meeting of Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

Financial Commissioner who is also Chairman & Managing Director of Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Ltd. reviewed the working of JKIDFC and obtained the status on action taken on the decisions of the 3rd Board of Directors meeting held on 21.01.2019.

During the meeting, Board members reviewed the progress of implementation of the Infrastructure projects that have been approved by the High Powered Committee of Finance Department and are to be funded under the Special Scheme of the languishing projects by the JKIDFC. The Board instructed the Management of the Corporation to streamline the accounting process and to prepare Works manual, Accounting Manual, Vigilance Manual & HR Manual for the smooth working of the corporation.

The Board appreciated the process of creating an innovative Online Portal for Management & Monitoring of Infrastructure Projects by the Corporation. The Board was informed that the Corporation has already made Payments of Rs 15.08 Crore towards 29 languishing projects of various Departments through Online Payment System.

Regarding implementation of the projects the Chairman &Managing Director directed that Geo-tagging of the projects shall be made compulsory and concurrent audit Cell shall be created within the Corporation for which manpower requirement shall be worked out by the Management of the Corporation in consultation with the Board Members.