Aru Valley sans mobile connectivity

Shafat MirAru (Anantnag):
The only mobile phone service available in the picturesque Aru valley of Pahalgam area in Anantnag district, BSNL, is defunct since a week now.
The area is also frequented by thousands of tourists throughout the year who also complain about the erratic network connectivity here.
Locals say, the BSNL authorities did not turn up since a week to fill fuel in the genset installed for round the clock operation of the site in Aru.
“The BSNL is the lone mobile network operator in our area and the local populace depends solely on it for communication. The site is however defunct since a week now and even when the power supply is on, the tower remains dysfunctional. We did apprise the concerned officials but no one turned up here”, said a local, Irfan Ahmed.
The local as well as the tourists arriving from out of the state here say that it becomes quite difficult to stay for long in the absence of a mobile network.
“We were vacationing here overnight and there was an urgency back home but my family could not reach me over the phone. It was in the morning when my cousin came all the way from Anantnag town to Aru and informed me about it”, said a local adding “there should an uninterrupted mobile connectivity here throughout the year.
Another tourist from Maharashtra, Arjun Rathee, said, “I decided to spend my Diwali holidays here along with the family but to keep a track on the happenings back home I am compelled to travel up to Pahalgam town to make calls, which puts one into inconvenience”.
The Sub Divisional Engineer, Ali Mohammad, said they have dispatched fuel for the genset and the site will be up very soon.
When the Divisional Engineer BSNL for Kashmir Circle, Mufti Musharib, was contacted, he said, “This site is currently operating via satellite and it has been a long demand of the locals to lay an optic fiber cable upto Aru to which we have agreed. We will be putting this site on optic fiber and if the weather permits the work on it will start soon and the site will be up before the onset of winter hopefully. As of now I will check what is the issue is and get it fixed”.