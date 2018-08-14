ARTO Doda starts postal delivery of DL, RC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
ARTO Doda has started postal delivery of Driving License and Registration Certificates to achieve zero footfall in the office and a step towards transparency.
According to an official, the ARTO Doda started the postal delivery by handing over 25 article parcels to the postal department for home delivery. A total of 197 DLs and 67 RCs have been dispatched which shall be delivered to the applicants at their doorsteps without any inconvenience.
ARTO Doda, Zubair Ahmed said that the process aims at a mission to achieve Zero Footfall in the offices as now the applicants after passing trial test for DL and necessary formalities for RC shall receive their license and RC at home without visiting ARTO office.
He said that a meager charge of Rs 50 for both RCs as well as for DLs shall be charged from the applicants on the delivery at their address by the postal deptt.
The ARTO further added that the process is a step forward to make the department fully computerised besides maintaining transparency in the working with minimum human intervention.