Artists lament Govt's lack of cultural policy, demand art gallery in Kashmir

April 03, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Lack of government support, poor infrastructure, and dearth of an art gallery has hampered the growth of culture, music and arts in the state, claim the Valley-based artists. The artists asked the government to start an art gallery in the state, in which the creations of the renowned artists associated with the culture, music and arts could be preserved and showcased.

They said the ignorance of both the state and the central government has left them suffering.

“Our state should have a policy on culture and art. We need a space or art gallery in the Valley to showcase the creative work of renowned artists of art, music and culture. Unlike other states of the country, we have no art gallery or an auditorium in the state,” said the artists.

Famous music composer and singer, Waheed Jeelani told Rising Kashmir that the government has completely neglected the art, culture and music in the state especially in the Valley.

"There are no concrete efforts by the state as well as Central government to create a platform, where all kinds of artistic activities can be done under one roof. Besides, there is no cultural policy," he said.

Gulzar Ahmad Ganai, an award-winning Kashmiri folk Singer said that no one is paying any attention to the plight of the artists.

“I have won national as well as international awards. I have visited many Arab and other foreign countries and performed at international platforms. Our culture, art and music has its unique appeal. I get an overwhelming response in different countries. Our Rabab and other folk instruments make a great impression in other countries,” he said, adding that at home the artist community has been ignored by the successive governments.

A Kashmiri Singer, Raja Bilal blamed the state government for shortage of affordable studios, poor funding and lack of cultural policy, which according to him threatens the future of the artists and creative workforce.

“Creating an art gallery or club to cultivate cultural interest and encourage knowledge about music, arts, culture and language would be meaningful and beneficial,” he said.

An artist and Director of some Kashmiri plays, Javeed Khan told RK that the lack of support and negligence of the state government is risking art, language, music and culture of the state.

“If we want culture and art to be inventive and inclusive then there is a need to encourage artists; There should be a comprehensive cultural policy,” he said.

Prof Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, who is heading the Department of Music at Women’s College MA Road said the graph of art and culture in Kashmir has shown a decline. “The Sufi music also known as classical music in Kashmir is fast vanishing.”

“There are no platforms in Kashmir, where different artists can represent their art. Our performing artists, folk singers, theatre artists and others associated with different forms of art are suffering along with their families. Lack of avenues has made them worst sufferers,” he said. “There is no documentation of the folk music in Kashmir. There is no material available regarding the renowned Sufi singers like Ghulam Ahmad Sofi. He was himself an institution. We should have digitized the great works of our towering artists and thus saved these for the progeny."

Former Commissioner Secretary Culture, Saleem Shishgar said that there is no art gallery in Kashmir. “There is a Dogra art gallery in Jammu but in Kashmir, there is not any. But we have an art gallery in the proposal. It is under the process.”

“We have thousands of paintings and it is a heritage. So there will an art gallery soon in the valley. We had selected a low lying area for the art gallery to protect it from the floods.”

He said that there is no cultural policy in the country barring two states among which one state is Assam. “There are national academies like Kala Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in our state. There is no need for cultural policies.”