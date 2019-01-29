Artist fraternity thanks NC leadership

Srinagar, Jan 28:
People associated with the field of art and culture in general and field of music in particular have expressed their gratitude on the decision of incorporating Waheed Jeelani in the party by the National Conference leadership.
In a statement issued here, popular folk singer, Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie said, “It is a remarkable decision. Waheed Jeelani is a trusted, qualified and renowned member of our fraternity. His inclusion will help to delineate us in the party. Our sincere appreciation and regard to the President of National Conference, Farooq Abdullah, Vice-President, Omar Abdullah and the entire party leadership for granting us a strong representation in the party. We will expect that a new revolution will come to the culture in the coming time and it will reach heights.”