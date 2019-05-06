Artisans worried over US label of Pashmina as Cashmere

May 06, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

In a major setback to valley's handicrafts sector, USA has not put the label of Kashmiri Pashmina in the list of its imported items.

Recently, the Federal Trade Commission of America had notified under the Cachet of Cashmere: Complying with the Wool Products Labeling Act that the products of Pashmina including the intricate handmade Pashmina shawls from Kashmir will be labelled as "Cashmere" but not as Pashmina.

The ban on Pashmina label for import by US has caused worry among the Kashmiri traders and artisans of pure handmade Pashmina.

A dealer and manufacturer of Pashmina shawls, Tariq Ghani told Rising Kashmir that the Pashmina label ban in foreign will have a negative impact on the craft and Artisans of Kashmir.

He fears that Pashmina might face the fate of Shahtoosh. "It is a serious issue. The government is doing nothing about it."

Ghani said the government's silence over banning the Pashmina label is criminal.

"We are losing our handicrafts due to the negligence of Jammu and Kashmir government. At the time of Shahtoosh ban, the government failed to protect it. Now, they are repeating the same mistake. But we will not remain silent. "

He said that it is very unfortunate that some officers don’t know the importance of Pashmina which is handmade, real and pure only in Kashmir.

Ghani said that he has inherited the Pashmina trade from his ancestors and he is running the unit since 1974.

"I am running a manufacturing unit under the name of Pashmina Ghar. Why would i replace Pashmina and sell it as Cashmere. The pure Pashmina which can be passed through a ring is made in Kashmir only," he said.

He said other countries like China are copying the Kashmiri Pashmina products “but duplicate products cannot match the original ones”.

"Nepal, China, and others are using different wool and is machine made. China is using Merino wool. There is no comparison of Pashmina which is made in Kashmir to other places. I am selling pashmina items in foreign countries including America," he said.

State Convener of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Saleem Beg told Rising Kashmir that it is a big disappointment that America has banned use of pashmina as a label for import.

He said now, the traders have to export pashmina and sell it under " Cashmere" lebel.

He held traders and the government responsible for it.

"They should have saved the Pashmina label but they have not gone and get it registered on time."

Beg said the Pashmina items made in Kashmir have been given a Geographical Indication (GI) certificate to differentiate them from machine-made pashmina."

"We are the originators of Pashmina Shawls and this Pashmina name is being used by Nepalis and Italians. The dealers of Pashmina in Kashmir are not aware of the regulations of European Union and USA. In these foreign countries, every brand or product has to be registered in proper name, " he said.

Beg said, Nepali Pashmina has been recognized as a brand by 47 countries all over the world. "Nepali Pashmina has reached where we should have been long back. They had to coin a logo 'chyangra' for their pashmina. we have it for centuries."

Pashmina product exporter Mubi Shaw told Rising Kashmir that he along with other traders tried to counter the US ban on pashmina label but to no avail.

He said when there was boom of cheaper Pashmina silk combo shawls, exported from Nepal and India.

Secretary of Artisan Forum of Kashmir Bashir Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that they are following the issue of Pashmina label ban and have held meeting over the issue.

The Artisans and traders requested the governor to intervene in the matter.

Director J&K Handloom Development Department Rubina Kousar told Rising Kashmir that Pashmina items made in Kashmir has been given a Geographical Indication (GI) certificate.

"We have a GI recognition to Pashmina shawls. It would not affect the Kashmiri Pashmina shawls or other items," she said.

However, Director, IICT, Zubair Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that the ban on label Pashmina is not shocking as there is no Pashmina word in the dictionary.

Zubair said the Pashmina is not only made in Ladakh.

“It is also made in China, Nepal and Mongolia.”

"Below 60 micron Pashmina can be from China, Ladakh, Nepal and Magolia. The word Pashmina has been banned in US a long time ago and i am aware of it," he said.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that nobody can snatch the name pashmina from Kashmir.

"Our pashmina is patented and we have a birth right on it. Some people are creating confusions about pashmina. There are non patented items which are being sold on the name of Kashmir. That is not our fault," he said.

He said that the state government should take this matter to the government of other countries.

He said that the KCCI will take up this matter to Ministry of textiles.