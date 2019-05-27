Artisans’ hearts no more in handicrafts

May 27, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Kashmir has seen major decline in the handicraft production as the younger generation no longer fancy taking up art of wood carving.

Many artisans and workers have already left the craft of carving and shifted to other means of earning livelihood due to low wages and apathy from the government also.

Manzoor Ahmad Kasbaa, 55, a resident of Nawpora area of Srinagar, associated with the craft told Rising Kashmir that this art has almost gone extinct now.

He said he has taken this art from his previous generations.

“My children are no more into the craft. I can’t pass on my craft to next generation,” he said.

He said there are now only few people who know houseboat making art.

“I think a maximum of eight artisans know how to make a houseboat and design its interiors. “

He said mostly the artisans were from Rainawari who were experts in houseboat making.

The high prices of deodar wood and introduction of machines have also left the artisans to fend for themselves.

The government, according to artisan, has not come up with a good policy which could make this job attractive.

Another Artisan, Shabeer Ahmed, resident of Habba Kadal said that earlier there was huge demand for wood carving items “but it has declined due to its high prices”.

“We hardly earn 10000 a month which doesn’t attract the younger generation,” he said.