Artisans accuse Govt for downfall of JK’s handicraft sector

Craft, craftsmen left at God’s mercy
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The handicraft artisans’ fraternity at Downtown area of summer capital Srinagar accused PDP-BJP led coalition government for brining downfall to the sector here.
The handicrafts artisans further accused import and export dealers for the collapse of the art across Kashmir region, claiming that “Kashmir handicrafts has lost its sheen and is dying rapidly.”
Manzoor Ahmad Shala, a handicraft artisan of Downtown area of Srinagar, while narrating his ordeal in connection with the dilapidation of the handicrafts art said that on the one side the State government had not paid utter attention towards this art and on the other side handicraft exporters and dealers were not paying the onetime payment to the artisans.
50-year old handicraft artisan Shala while blaming the import and export dealers for the downfall of this art said, “I was working on the meagre profit to keep this art alive but gradually when I was not getting onetime payment from the dealers, I was forced to sell my wife’s whole property.”
Recalling his “bad days” of the handicrafts which led to the downfall of the art, Shala said, “The large-scale handicraft exporters have ruined this art and has ultimately pushed this art for the downfall as the artisans were not getting paid all together despite working on meager profit.”
“After a hard work when the artisans used to dispatch the handmade handicraft items including, Kashmiri wood Carving, Carpets, Shawls, Papier Mache, Chain Stitch, Phool Kari, Basohli Painting and Namdha, the exporters gave the money in instalments which led to closure of many handicraft workplace and shops,” Shala added.
He further lamented “I have been in this business for past 30 years and my whole family is also in the same profession but from past decade our traditional art of handicrafts seems to be at verge of extinction and no one from the authorities come forward to save our tradition and livelihood of lakhs’ of families who are directly dependent on the handicraft profession.”
Meanwhile, another handicraft artisan Mohammad Yousuf Teli said, “The carpet is woven and knotted manually and it takes us a lot of time to make a one carpet because we don’t prefer to make carpets through machines because the handmade carpets of Kashmir valley are very famous across the world which makes it very expensive.”
Teli further added, “A mixture of duplicate material and other things have been indulged in making of Kashmiri shawls which are made by the machines that is also one of the reasons for the downfall of the handicraft profession.”
While talking about the world famous Kashmiri shawls, Teli said that they are made from three fibres including wool, Pashmina and Shahtoosh.
The most expensive art of craft weaving came from the Samarkand in central Asia and then the artisans of Iran modified this art. Although it is been also said that Kashmir valley during the period of influence of the Mughal emperor who introduced ‘Jahangir Carpet industry’ had given a new way to this art after when a Persian knot style of weaving, was introduced by the Kashmiri craftsmen from Persia.
According to officials, the handicraft art earlier was employing more than five lakh artists across the region - most of them from the downtown.
“These artists were helping State economy to grow manifold,” they said.
Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, (carpet weaving) artist of Soura area said, “We (Kal Baab) artists were working on a meager price to make carpets but the high profile exporters and businessman were buying land from our money and used to give us our profit and wages on installments.”
Bhat added that “During those days we were earning a maximum of 100 rupees and day even if anyone will work on the same carpet nowadays he will earn maximum of 200 rupees a day.”
“Now most of the people in handicrafts profession belong from villages and very less artisan of the old town are working in carpet making,” Bhat said.
Bhat further said, “Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) always claim that they work for the benefit of poor and needy people belonging from the handicraft sector have failed to reach the respective souls as earlier there were more than five lack persons involved in this profession which has degraded to thousands now.”
“The female entrepreneurs of ‘Ari work’, cotton weaving was a job of thousands of women but after the adaptation of machinery in the valley they were left unemployed,” he said.
Director Handicrafts department Mushtaq Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that "To provide the platform for the artisan of Kashmir, Handicrafts department is working on many schemes to avail benefit to them like our department is providing artisans credit card scheme and the exhibitions are also been carried out to explore their work."
He also said that, awareness camps are also been carried out in the various parts of the state, adding that "Government is very serious to provide all possible facilities to the artisans of Kashmir."
