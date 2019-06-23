Artisan building, cluster inaugurated at Anantnag

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Khadi & Village Industries Board, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat Saturday inaugurated Common Facility Centre (CFC) Building of Martand Chainstitch and Crewel Embroidery Cluster at Ranipora, Anantnag.

Secretary/CEO, J&K KVIB and other officers/officials of the board, besides a number of artisans and local people were present on the occasion.

After inauguration of the artisan cluster, the VC said that the CFC cluster will be beneficial for the revival and promotion of traditional industries in the state particularly in South Kashmir.

She said that the Artisan Cluster Building, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.4.50 crore, will facilitate the chain stitch and crewel workers of the area.

Dr Hina said that the KVIB Industry with the assistance of Government of India (GoI) has taken various steps for the promotion and revival of the industry. She said that the GoI is providing subsidy in crores for the promotion of artisans and the sector.

She further said that the “Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) is the best scheme for the revival of traditional industries in J&K. It will not only promote traditional industries but will also contribute towards employment in rural areas,” she added.

She said that the basic aim for the establishment of this Cluster is to enhance the productivity and competitiveness as well as capacity building of artisans associated with crewel and chainstitch activity.

Vice Chairperson said that this cluster will provide a great boost to the artisans and stakeholders by way of providing them with all the facilities under one roof which shall, in turn, improve the product quality and also the economic condition of the artisans.